

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - At the Paris Air Show, Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) disclosed orders for aircraft from various airlines around the world. China Airlines has signed a MOA for 11 A321neo aircraft and will acquire another 14 on lease. Qantas Airways has reached an ageement for 36 new extended range A321XLR aircraft.



Indigo Partners has signed a MoU which consists of: new orders for 32 A321XLRs; and the conversion of 18 existing A320neo family orders. Accipiter Holdings has agreed to acquire 20 A320neo aircraft.



Airbus Defence and Space has been awarded a contract to integrate a J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measure system for the German Air Forces' Airbus A400M aircraft.



