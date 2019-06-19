

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has named Elizabeth Gilbert's novel City of Girls as the best book of 2019 so far.



The annual list, compiled by Amazon editors and released by the online retailer, features the Top 20 books of the year that were published between January and June 2019.



It also features the best books across various categories, including literary fiction, mystery and thriller, biography, children's, and young adult.



Sarah Gelman, Editorial Director of Amazon Books said, 'We've read so many great books this year - a heart-wrenching memoir of loss, an intoxicating novel of a '70s rock band, a psychological thriller worthy of Agatha Christie comparisons, and so much more. But one book stood out for us, Elizabeth Gilbert's City of Girls.'



City of Girls was also named the Best Book of June by the Amazon Books editors. Previous list of 'Best Books of the Year So Far' picks include Tara Westover's 'Educated,' Arundhati Roy's 'The Ministry of Utmost Happiness,' Hope Jahren's 'Lab Girl,', Helen Macdonald's 'H Is for Hawk,', and Adam Begley's 'Updike.'



At the end of each year, the online retailer also publishes the Best Books of the Year list.



City of Girls is also a New York Times Best Seller. It takes place in New York City's 1940s theater community. The novel follows 19-year-old college dropout Vivian Morris, who joins her aunt in Manhattan. Her aunt owns a flamboyant, crumbling midtown theater called the Lily Playhouse.



Elizabeth Gilbert is best known for her 2006 memoir, 'Eat, Pray Love,' which also featured on the New York Times Best Seller list. It was later made into a film by the same name in 2010.



'The Silent Patient' by Alex Michaelides ranked second on the list of the 'Best Books of the Year So Far,' while 'Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir' by Jayson Greene was named as the third best book.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX