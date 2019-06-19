

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $18.7 million or $0.26 per share, from $21.1 million or $0.29 per share, in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total sales for the quarter were $755 million, down 3.9% from the prior year period. Analysts expected revenue of $764.87 million for the quarter. Comparable store sales declined 2.3% for the fourth quarter.



