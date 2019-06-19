

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hershey decided to replace its green and black label of Take 5 bar with new, attractive packaging. It will be marketed as Reese's peanut butter with a catchy orange wrapper. However, the ingredients will not change.



Take 5 has been there in market since 2004. However, the label was not well received by the consumers. The new Reese's Take 5 logo will make the five layers of chocolate, caramel, peanuts, pretzels and peanut butter more captivating.



Hershey noted that Take 5 has a loyal following and the addition of Reese's would help the product break through.



Take 5 in new look will be available in three sizes from mid-summer. The regular 1.5 oz bar will be priced at $0.99; king size of 2.25 oz at $1.69; and snack size of 11.25 oz at $4.29.



Earlier in May, Hershey's had changed the design of its chocolate bar by adding emojis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX