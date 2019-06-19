

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Wednesday. The major averages have spent the day lingering near the unchanged line following the rally seen in the previous session.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 45.51 points or 0.2 percent at 26,511.05, the Nasdaq is up 2.13 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 7,956.01 and the S&P 500 is up 1.06 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,918.81.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement this afternoon.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders will closely scrutinize the accompanying statement for clues about a potential rate cut in the near future.



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's recent pledge to 'act as appropriate' to sustain the U.S. economic expansion amid signs of a slowdown due to the U.S.-China trade war has led to speculation the Fed could cut rates as soon as July.



President Donald Trump has been urging the Fed to cut rates and added further pressure in remarks to reporters on Tuesday by suggesting he would consider demoting Powell if the central bank does not act.



'Well, let's see what he does,' Trump said when asked if he still wants to demote Powell. 'They're going to be making an announcement pretty soon, so we'll see what happens.'



Trump cited European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's recent remarks hinting at additional stimulus, which the president has described as 'unfair to the U.S.'



'I can tell you that Draghi and the EU, if you look at what's going on with the euro, they have a much different stance than our folks do,' Trump said.



Powell has denied that monetary policy decisions are impacted by politics, although some analysts accused the Fed of capitulating to Trump's demands by lowering its forecast for interest rates earlier this year.



The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Powell's press conference at 2:30 pm ET.



Sector News



Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves in mid-day trading.



Housing stocks continue to see considerable weakness, however, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index slumping by 1.3 percent after reaching a one-year intraday high in the previous session.



Significant weakness has also emerged among chemical stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent drop by the S&P Chemical Sector Index.



On the other hand, financial stocks are seeing some strength on the day, benefiting from optimism about the Fed signaling a future rate cut.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 2.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved to the downside ahead of the Fed announcement. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.9 basis points at 2.089 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX