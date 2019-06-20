

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Thursday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent, although as always it may be contemplating some additional form of stimulus.



Japan also will see April results for its all industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on month following the 0.4 percent decline in March.



New Zealand will release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for a gain of 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year - little changed from the 0.6 percent quarterly increase and the 2.3 percent yearly rise in the three months prior.



The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 6.00 percent.



The central bank in the Philippines also will announce its rate decision, with no change expected from the current 4.50 percent.



