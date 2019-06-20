

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines (AAL) agreed to acquire 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, the new longer-range version of Airbus' A321neo. The purchase agreement includes the conversion of 30 of American's existing A321neo slots to A321XLRs and incremental orders for an additional 20 A321XLRs, Airbus said in a statement.



Airbus said that the A321XLR will have the longest range of any single-aisle commercial jetliner. The added range of up to 4,700 nm will allow airlines to operate the aircraft from U.S. East Coast airports to medium-size European cities.



