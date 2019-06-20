

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp. opposed President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on laptop computers and tablets among $300 billion in Chinese goods targeted for duties.



The companies submitted joint comments opposing the tariff escalation, saying it would hurt consumer products and industry, while failing to address China's trade practices. The tariffs are poised to hit during the peak holiday and back-to-school sales period, the companies said.



'The tariffs will harm U.S. technology leaders, hindering their ability to innovate and compete in a global marketplace,' the companies said in comments posted online.



The Trump administration is considering public comments on the proposed duties and hearing testimony from more than 300 U.S. companies and trade groups through June 25. The tariffs could be imposed after a rebuttal period ends July 2.



The U.S. and China said their presidents will meet in Japan next week to relaunch trade talks after a month-long stalemate.



