

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy and kept its forward guidance unchanged on Thursday.



The Policy Board of the BoJ voted 7-2 to maintain interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



The bank said it will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero percent.



Further, the bank will purchase JGBs in a flexible manner so that their outstanding amount will increase at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The bank intends to maintain the current extremely low interest rates for an extended period, at least through around spring 2020.



The bank said it will continue expanding the monetary base until annual inflation exceeds 2 percent and stays above the target in a stable manner.



