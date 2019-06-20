

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) said it expects the outturn for current fiscal year to be ahead of the Board's prior guidance. Since the last update on 10 April 2019, the Group has seen very good year-on-year total like for like growth, particularly in May and June, reflecting both the soft comparator period and the unseasonably favourable weather conditions in the current fiscal year.



For the fiscal year to 29 June 2019, Dunelm Group now expects profit before tax in the range of 124 million pounds to 126 million pounds, and underlying pretax profit of 102.0 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX