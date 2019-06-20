

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation slowed in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Producer prices advanced 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, which was slower than 1.6 percent increase in April.



Data showed that prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged 6.9 percent annually in May and mining and quarrying prices grew 5 percent from last year.



Meanwhile, the prices in manufacturing declined 0.1 percent. Month-on-month, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in May, after a 0.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



Further, data showed that import prices rose 0.3 percent on month and by 1.1 percent from a year ago in May. At the same time, export prices dropped 0.4 percent from April, while it increased by 0.5 percent from last year.



