

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple partnered with consumer electronics retailer Best Buy to expand their repair service for products including iPhones and MacBooks.



Now, Best Buy's around 1,000 stores across the US will offer service and repairs. Nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians at Best Buy's Geek Squad will provide same-day iPhone repairs or service other Apple products.



Earlier, a few selected Best Buy stores were part of Apple's authorized service program.



In a blog post, the Tech giant said its certified repairs are done by trained experts at an Apple store or an authorized service provider with genuine Apple parts. Every repair is backed by Apple.



Along with Apple's around 272 retail stores, there are over 1,800 third-party Apple authorized service providers in the US. The company said that with the expanded service offering, eight out of ten Apple customers at present will be within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.



Tara Bunch, Apple's vice president of AppleCare, said, 'If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We're always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we're excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it's even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.'



