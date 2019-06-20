

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence rose in June after falling in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 57.6 in June from 55.3 in April.



The index showing the financial expectations for the next twelve months increased to 78.3 in June from 73.9 in the previous month.



The measure reflecting the general economic expectation for the next twelve months grew to 73.9 from 70.1.



The number of people employed expectation index held steady at 56.3 in June.



The probability of savings indicator rose to 22 in June from 20.8 in the prior month.



