

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence fell slightly in June, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 5.8 in June from 5.9 in May.



The index measuring consumer's view regarding the past economic situation in Denmark increased to 10.2 in June from 8.0 in May.



Meanwhile, the measure reflecting the personal financial situation for the next twelve months rose 14.6 from 13.8 in May.



Households' judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year fell to 3.5 from 4.4 in the previous month.



