

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England announces the outcome of its monetary policy committee meeting. The bank is set to hold its key rate at 0.75 percent and quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound fell against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the greenback. Against the yen, it advanced.



The pound was worth 1.2718 against the greenback, 137.11 against the yen, 1.2545 against the franc and 0.8885 against the euro as of 6:55 am ET.



