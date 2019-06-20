

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) has been notified on Thursday of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp. to acquire up to 1 million shares of Entergy common stock, representing about 0.53% of Entergy's outstanding shares as of April 30, 2019.



TRC's offer price of $97.50 is 4.45% below the closing price of Entergy's common stock on June 14, 2019, the last trading day prior to the commencement of the offer.



Entergy said it does not endorse TRC's unsolicited mini-tender offer and is in no way associated with TRC, its mini-tender offer or its mini-tender offer documentation.



Entergy recommends shareholders not to tender their shares in response to the offer and withdraw their shares, if already tendered, by providing the written notice described in the TRC mini-tender offer documents prior to the scheduled expiration of the offer at 12:01 a.m. E.T. on July 17, 2019.



