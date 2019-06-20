

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $208.7 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $175.4 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.7 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $2.23 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



