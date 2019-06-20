

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports fell for the third month in May, while imports rose, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports declined a real 1.2 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.3 percent fall in April, which was revised from a 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, imports rose a real 0.7 percent in May, after a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month. Imports rose for the second straight month.



The trade surplus fell to CHF 1.65 billion in May from CHF 1.91 billion in April, decreasing for a second straight month.



Separate data from the Federation of Watch Exporters, or FHS, showed that watch exports grew 11.4 percent annually in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX