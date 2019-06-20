

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Iran claimed to have shot down an approaching U.S. drone. The surveillance drone was in the international airspace near Strait of Hormuz near Kouhe Mobarak region. The drone is said to be high endurance RQ-4 Global Hawk.



Tehran warned against any violation of it's airspace 'by foreign flying objects and declare that violators are responsible for the consequences of their actions.'



Iran's Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami said Iran is 'ready for war.' He further said they consider 'Iran's borders represent our red line.'



However, U.S. denied Iran's claim and its Central Command said, no U.S. aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace.



The escalating tension between Washington and Tehran sent the oil prices higher by more than two percent. Brent crude surged 2.23 percent to $63.30 per barrel on Thursday.



On June 13, two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, triggering frictions between the two countries. Following this, oil prices rose by 4 percent.



On May 12, two Saudi oil tankers and two other vessels were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. U.S. has alleged that Tehran was behind the attacks.



Earlier this week, Trump had announced the decision to deploy 1000 additional troops to the Middle East.



