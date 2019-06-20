

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $772 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $2026 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $586 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $37.25 billion from $37.72 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $586 Mln. vs. $626 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $37.25 Bln vs. $37.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX