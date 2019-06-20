

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) said that its board approved Lizhou Zhang's resignation as the company's Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors due to personal reasons, effective immediately.



Yong Zhang will serve as both Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately.



Yong Zhang is the founder of Xinyuan Real Estate and has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. He is also vice chairman of the Henan Real Estate Association.



