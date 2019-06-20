sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,86 Euro		-0,10
-2,53 %
WKN: A0M8JH ISIN: US98417P1057 Ticker-Symbol: 3XRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,723
3,803
14:33
3,70
3,78
14:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR3,86-2,53 %