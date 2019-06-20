

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Homebuilder KB Home (KBH) announced Thursday the grand opening of Oakmont, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Georgetown. Convenient to Interstate 35 and Highway 29 for quick commuting throughout Georgetown, Round Rock and downtown Austin, Oakmont offers easy access to area employers and is located within the highly desirable Georgetown Independent School District.



Builder's latest Austin-area new-home community offers flexible one- and two-story floor plans, priced from $270,000 onwards.



At Oakmont, KB Home will construct 63 one- and two-story homes in 13 distinct floor plans. It will consist of up to six bedrooms and four baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 3,100 square feet.



KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Oakmont on Saturday, June 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., during which attendees may tour the two elegantly appointed model homes.



