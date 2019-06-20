

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL) reported estimated catastrophe losses for the month of May of $473 million, pre-tax ($374 million, after-tax). The estimated catastrophe losses for the months of April and May, in total, was $763 million, pre-tax ($603 million after-tax).



The company noted that the catastrophe losses occurring in May comprised 14 events. One severe weather event primarily impacting the Midwest accounted for approximately 50% of May estimated catastrophe losses.



The Allstate Corp. is the largest publicly held personal lines property and casualty insurer in America, serving more than 16 million households nationwide.



