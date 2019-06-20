

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. is running a Happy Hour promotion that has a deal for Starbucks Rewards members.



Today, June 20, the coffee giant is offering a buy one, get one free or BOGO offer as part of the promotion. The offer is available in the Starbucks app.



The Happy Hour starts at 3 pm and lasts until closing time on Thursday.



Customers can buy any Frappuccino blended beverage or handcrafted espresso drink and get one free. Hot or cold espresso-based beverages and all Frappuccino flavours are eligible, but they must be grande or larger to qualify for the BOGO discount.



The deal is only available at participating locations and excludes pre-bottled, ready-to-drink beverages.



To score the discount, customers can check their Starbucks app and show the offer at checkout. The offer is valid for a single use and cannot be combined with other discounts or offers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX