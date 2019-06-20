

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India has the highest average data usage per smartphone, according to a new study by Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson.



Ericsson Mobility Report June 2019 edition reports that India recorded usage of 9.8 GB per month per smartphone user at the end of 2018. The report forecasts that the figure is likely to double to 18 GB per month per smartphone by 2024.



'Increased numbers of LTE subscriptions, attractive data plans being offered by service providers and young people's changing video viewing habits have driven monthly usage growth,' the report says.



In 2018, North America recorded 7 GB mobile data traffic per smartphone per month, Latin America 3.1 GB, Western Europe 6.7 GB, Central and Eastern Europe 4.5 GB, Middle East and Africa 3 GB, northeast Asia 7.1 GB and southeast Asia and Oceania region 3.6 GB.



The report also claimed that Indian smartphone users are also willing to pay more than 66 percent premium for the next-gen 5G service.



Total smartphone subscriptions in the India region, which also includes Nepal and Bhutan, is forecast to reach 1.1 billion by 2024, growing at 11 percent compound annual growth rate. Total mobile broadband subscriptions in India are expected to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent from about 610 million in 2018 to 1.25 billion in 2024.



