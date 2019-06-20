

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon is adding the LG V50 ThinQ to its 5G lineup on June 20th.



LG's V50 ThinQ 5G phone will go on sale Thursday for Verizon customers for $999. This will be the third phone from Verizon capable of faster 5G speeds, after the Galaxy S10 5G and Moto Z3 with 5G Moto Mod.



LG V50 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone sports a 6.4-inch OLED display and 5 cameras- three in the rear and two selfie cameras. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.



Verizon currently has 5G available in certain areas in Chicago and Minneapolis with plans for a rollout in 30 more cities later in the year, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Washington, DC.



