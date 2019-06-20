

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After turning higher over the course of the previous session, treasuries saw some further upside during trading on Thursday.



Bond prices gave back some ground after a morning rally but remained in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.8 basis points to 2.001 percent.



The ten-year yield recovered from an intraday low of 1.975 percent but still ended the session at its lowest closing level since Election Day 2016.



The early strength among treasuries came as traders continued to react to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected but signaled that the next change in interest rates is likely to be a rate cut.



While the Fed did not provide a specific time frame for lowering rates, CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows the markets are pricing in a rate cut at the next monetary policy meeting in late July.



The FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 61.5 percent chance for a 25 basis point rate cut and a 38.5 percent chance for a 50 basis point rate cut.



Traders are likely to closely watch incoming economic data in the weeks leading up to the meeting for clues about the potential for lower rates.



Treasuries also benefited from their appeal as a safe haven amid rising geopolitical tensions after a U.S. military surveillance drone was shot down by Iranian forces.



Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had shot down an 'intruding American spy drone,' while U.S. officials said the drone was in international territory at the time.



'Iran made a very big mistake!' President Donald Trump said in a post on Twitter before later telling reporters, 'you'll soon find out' if the U.S. will retaliate with a military strike against Iran.



During a subsequent White House meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump said he finds it hard to believe shooting down the drone was intentional.



A report on existing home sales is due to be released on Friday but may be overshadowed by any developments on the geopolitical front.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX