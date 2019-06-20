

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat Inc. (RHT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $141.12 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $113.19 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Red Hat Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.97 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $934.11 million from $813.53 million last year.



Red Hat Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $185.97 Mln. vs. $133.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $934.11 Mln vs. $813.53 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX