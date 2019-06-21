

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release May figures for nationwide consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Both overall inflation and core CPI are expected to have risen 0.7 percent on year, slowing from 0.9 percent in April.



Japan also will see May numbers for department store sales and preliminary June data for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei. In April, nationwide department store sales fell 1.1 percent on year, while Tokyo area department store sales dipped an annual 0.8 percent. The manufacturing PMI had a score of 49.8 in May.



Hong Kong will release Q1 numbers for current account and May figures for inflation. In the three months prior, the current account surplus was HKD42.08 billion and the financial account showed a deficit of HKD65.64 billion. Inflation was up 2.9 percent on year in April.



