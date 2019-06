OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) is testing voice-activated order taking in its drive-throughs as part of its initiative to improve the customer experience inside of its restaurants.



The Chicago-based fast-food giant said it will use advanced kitchen equipment that includes robotic fry makers, and automated beverage equipment.



The strategy is designed to improve speed of service and order accuracy, and reduce pressure on restaurant employees.



