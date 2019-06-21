

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) has agreed to buy healthcare payments firm Equian LLC from its private-equity owner New Mountain Capital for about $3.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Equian offers payment-processing services for health-care companies and insurers and touts an ability to reduce mistakes that cause overpayment.



It is likely that UnitedHealth would merge Equian into its Optum health-services arm, the Journal said.



