

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice said that it urged Harris Corp. (HRS) and L3 Technologies Inc. (LLL) to divest Harris's night vision business in order to proceed with their merger.



The Department also said that, without the divestiture, the proposed acquisition would eliminate competition between the only two suppliers of U.S. military-grade image intensifier tubes, which are the key component in night vision devices such as goggles and weapon sights purchased by the Department of Defense for the United States military.



The Justice Department said its Antitrust Division filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to block the proposed merger. At the same time, the Department filed a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the competitive harm alleged in the lawsuit.



As per the terms of the proposed settlement, Harris and L3 must divest Harris's entire night vision business, including its manufacturing facility in Roanoke, Virginia, to an acquirer approved by the United States.



