

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks recovered from an early slide to edge higher on Friday after a manufacturing PMI for Germany rose to 45.4 in June, up from 44.3 and beating expectations of 44.6.



HS Markit's flash services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also rose slightly to a two-month high of 55.6 from 55.4 in May, in a sign that the worst has passed in Europe's biggest economy.



Meanwhile, the euro area private sector expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in June, as growth in the service sector offset the fall in manufacturing, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.



Geopolitical tensions remained in focus after the New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved targeted military strikes against Iran in retaliation for shooting down a U.S. drone, and then backed out.



The benchmark DAX was up 38 points or 0.31 percent at 12,392 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent on Thursday.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were up over 1 percent.



Chip supplier Dialogue Semiconductor was moving lower amid the U.S. battle with Huawei Technologies.



