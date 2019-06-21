

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against its major opponents in early European deals on Friday, as French and German private sectors expanded more than expected in June, suggesting a stabilization in economic activity.



Flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that France's private sector grew at the fastest pace in seven months in June



The composite output index rose more-than-expected to 52.9 in June from 51.2 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion. The reading was forecast to rise slightly to 51.3.



Separate data showed that Germany's private sector growth remained unchanged in June.



The flash composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, showed a reading of 52.6 in June, same as seen in May. Economists had forecast a reading of 52.5.



Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus after the New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved targeted military strikes against Iran in retaliation for shooting down a U.S. drone, and then backed out.



The currency was trading mixed against its key counterparts in the Asian session. While it rose against the greenback and the franc, it was holding steady versus the pound. Against the yen, it dropped.



The euro climbed to 1.1315 against the greenback, from a low of 1.1283 hit at 2:30 am ET. The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around the 1.15 area.



After falling to more than a 2-week low of 120.95 against the yen at 1:00 am ET, the euro reversed direction with the pair trading at 121.44. The euro is likely to challenge resistance around the 124.00 mark.



Data from the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs showed that Japan consumer prices increased 0.7 percent on year in May.



That was in line with expectations and down from 0.9 percent in April.



The euro appreciated to 0.8922 against the pound from yesterday's closing value of 0.8889. If the euro rises further, 0.91 is likely seen as its next possible resistance level.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK net borrowing decreased in May, but was more than economists' had expected.



The public sector net borrowing, or PSNB, excluding banks fell to GBP 5.1 billion from GBP 6.8 billion in April. Economists had forecast GBP 4.2 billion borrowing.



The single currency that finished Thursday's trading at 1.1085 against the franc reached as high as 1.1127. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 1.13 level.



The 19-nation currency spiked up to a 3-day high of 1.7229 against the kiwi, compared to 1.7144 hit late New York Thursday. The currency may test resistance around the 1.74 level, if it rises again.



The euro advanced to 1.4918 against the loonie and 1.6355 against the aussie, off an early low of 1.4880 and a 2-day low of 1.6287, respectively. On the upside, 1.51 and 1.65 are possibly seen as the next resistance levels for the euro against the loonie and the aussie, respectively.



Looking ahead, Canada retail sales for April, U.S. existing home sales for May and Markit's services PMI for June will be out in the New York session.



