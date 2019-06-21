

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO) has agreed to acquire Confirmation, a provider of audit confirmation services. The company expects the acquisition will enhance offerings to its core tax, accounting and audit customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brian Fox, founder of Confirmation, will join Thomson Reuters.



More than 16,000 audit firms, 4,000 banks and departments, and 5,000 law firms have used Confirmation platform. The company process more than one trillion dollars in confirmations each year across 170 countries.



