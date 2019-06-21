

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Technology giant Apple, Inc. is running a voluntary recall and replacement program for certain of its 15-inch MacBook Pro units due to a safety risk as these units contain a battery that may overheat and cause a fire risk. Apple claims the MacBook Pro to be the world's best pro notebook.



The recall comes on the back of a recent incident of a MacBook Pro battery exploding that caused damage to the owner's home.



Apple has voluntarily decided to replace the affected batteries and have asked customers to visit Apple Stores or an Authorized Apple service provider for a free battery replacement. Customers have been asked to stop using the affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units.



Apple said customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge. However, it added that the service may take 1-2 weeks.



The limited number of these affected older generation MacBook Pro's with retina display were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017. They can be identified by their product serial number.



Customers can check on their model number by going to 'About This Mac' from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the screen. Just enter the computer's serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.



Apple also confirmed that the recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.



In the past one month, Apple was hit by issues leading to offering free repairs to MacBook Pros owners with backlight issues on 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2016. This was dubbed 'Flexgate' as the issue was caused by a fragile and short flex cable connecting to the LCD.



There have been a few other calls for repairs and replacements by Apple in the past year. Last month, Apple extended its keyboard repair program of June 2018 to include repairs of keyboards on any Mac laptops purchased within the past four years, regardless of warranty status. This included MacBook Air keyboards and all keyboards that use Apple's butterfly mechanism.



In June 2018, it announced a free keyboard repair program for a small percentage of nine different models starting from 2015 MacBook's and 2016 MacBook Pro models. In the same month, it offered free battery replacements for faulty 13-inch MacBook Pros manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017 due to potential expansion of built-in batteries.



Earlier in November 2018, Apple announced a solid-state drive replacement program on 13-inch MacBook Pro models sold between June 2017 and June 2018, having issues that may result in data loss and failure of the drive. It affected a limited number of 128 GB and 256 GB solid-state drives.



