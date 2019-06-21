

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The suicide rate in the United States is the highest in 77 years, a new research by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics has found.



A 33 percent rise in suicide rate has been recorded in the country during a 18 year period from 1999 to 2017, according to the research.



The study found that an average of 14 people committed suicide among a population of 100,000 in 2017. This is in comparison to 10.5 suicides among 100,000 people in 1999.



Suicide rates have increased for all race/ethnic groups except non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islanders, the NCHS health statistics shows.



A significant increase in ending own life has been noted among females.



The largest increase occurred for non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native females - 139 percent.



In these ethnic groups, the tendency to commit suicide is the highest among females aged 15-24 and 25-44.



The study says the alarming rate of suicide shows America's achievements in reducing unemployment level and crimes and enhanced longevity didn't help ease emotional distress among its population.



NCHS prepared the report based on data from the National Vital Statistics System Multiple Cause of Death files for 1999 and 2017.



