LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP (WPP) said that it agreed to sell The Farm Group, a provider of post-production services, to Los Angeles-based Picture Shop. The terms of the deal are not disclosed.



WPP noted that the sale is in line with its new strategy, which is focus on its main areas of business and simplify its operations through the disposal of non-core assets.



