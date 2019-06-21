

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines unveiled its 2019 college football flying schedule, with non-stop flights to nine games being provided for the first time.



The airline added around 10,000 seats between its hubs and popular game destinations this year, with more flight options to more than 40 college football games across the U.S.



The point-to-point flights will enable college football fans to fly non-stop from one college town to another, United Airlines noted. Fans living in a visiting team's city will get the chance to travel directly to the game venue.



'Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country. It's exciting for football fans and even more exciting for United to be able to operate nonstop flights between these communities for the very first time,' said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning.



The airline's first round-trip point-to-point flight will be for the Auburn University versus University of Oregon game on August 31 at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.



The flight will leave Eugene, Oregon on August 30 and return on September 2 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.



The last round-trip non-stop flight as per this year's schedule will be for the University of Notre Dame game at Duke University, Carolina. The flight will leave South Bend International, Indiana on November 8 and return from Raleigh-Durham International Airport on November 10.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX