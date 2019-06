AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) said that Airbus has conditionally selected Goodyear as a supplier to provide Flight Radial tires as main and nose landing gear for Airbus' new A321XLR aircraft.



According to Airbus, the A321XLR will deliver extra-long range of up to 4,700 nm, which is 15% more than its A321LR version.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX