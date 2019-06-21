

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - A non-profit study confirmed that two premium bottle water brands Panafiel by Keurig Dr. Pepper and and Starkey Spring water by Whole Foods contained more than recommended levels of arsenic, a heavy metal.



The arsenic content found in the bottled water, sold at Walmart, Target and Whole Foods, were so high that could affect reproductive system, cardiovascular health and could cause even cancer. In children, higher arsenic levels can cause hormone disruption and organ damage.



Michael Green, CEO of Center for Environmental Health that conducted the study said, 'Customers typically purchase bottled water at exorbitantly high costs with the assumption that it is safer and healthier to drink than tap water, unaware that they are ingesting an extremely toxic metal linked to birth defects and cancer.'



Federal limit of arsenic in bottled water is 10 parts per billion, while consumer organizations are looking for 3 parts per billion to be really safe to drink.



According to California law, more than recommended levels of arsenic should be labeled with a warning.



