

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said the company targets adjusted EBIT margin to reach around 9% in 2022/23. By 2022/23, the company projects the conversion from net income to free cash flow to be above 80%. Over the period 2019/20 - 2022/23, Alstom projects its sales to have an average annual growth rate around 5%.



Also, Alstom announced its new strategic plan, AiM - 'Alstom in Motion', focused on a sustained growth, green and digital innovation, operational efficiency, and a responsible corporate culture.



