

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey results are due. Economists forecast the business confidence index to fall to 97.5 in June from 97.9 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 122.19 against the yen, 1.1121 against the franc, 0.8938 against the pound and 1.1375 against the greenback as of 3:55 am ET.



