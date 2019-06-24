

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business sentiment weakened in June, reports said Monday citing survey data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute.



The ifo business confidence index dropped to 97.4 in June from 97.9 in May. The score was forecast to fall to 97.5.



The current conditions index came in at 100.8, in line with economists' expectations. May's initial reading was 100.6.



The expectations index fell to 94.2 in June. Economists had forecast the score to ease moderately to 95.1 from May's originally estimated level of 95.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX