

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Monday after the U.S. announced it would impose more sanctions on Iran in a bid to force Tehran to the negotiating table amid a deepening crisis.



Weak German business confidence data as well as caution ahead of this week's G20 meeting in Japan also kept investors on the sidelines.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 6 points or 0.11 percent at 5,522 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Total SA shares were declining despite oil prices extending last week's gains amid heightened Middle East tensions.



Supermarket chain Carrefour SA gained about 1 percent after it agreed to sell an 80 percent equity stake in Carrefour China to Suning.com, the Fortune Global 500 retailer owned by Suning Holdings Group.



Renault shed 0.7 percent. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to discuss the 20-year alliance of Renault and Nissan when he meets Japanese Prime Minister later this week.



Alstom rallied 2.2 percent. The transport infrastructure group has laid out its new strategic plan and objectives for 2023.



