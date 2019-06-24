

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Amid the intensifying trade war between the United States and China, the Trump administration is considering whether to insist on places outside China for designing and manufacturing the next-generation 5G cellular equipment for domestic use, The Wall Street Journal reported.



Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the Government's discussions include asking telecommunication equipment makers whether they can develop and produce equipment outside of China.



The Government is conducting a 150-day review of the telecommunications supply chain in the country following an executive order to restrict some foreign-made networking gear and services due to security concerns.



If the U.S. insists on such a move, telecom companies like Nokia and Ericsson will be compelled to move production outside of China. U.S. is the world's largest market for telecom equipment and services.



In early June, there were reports that Apple Inc's biggest iPhone assembly partner, Hon Hai Precision Co., known as Foxconn, was prepared to move entire production of iPhones for the US out of China if the current US-China war continues.



The U.S. is targeting prominent companies, and essentially banned Chinese 5G telecom giant Huawei Technologies citing concerns that the company's products could be used for spy work. The Trump administration is taking efforts to prevent the use of technology from Huawei in 5G mobile networks globally, for security risks.



The trade war between the countries escalated in May after the US raised the tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent. China retaliated by raising tariffs on $60 billion worth of imports from the US. Trump has threatened Beijing with new tariffs on about $300 billion worth of Chinese goods exported to the U.S.



