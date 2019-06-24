

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) and Aetna, a CVS Health company, (CVS) have signed an agreement to renew their partnership. This provides Aetna members with continued in-network access to all of Tenet's hospitals, emergency centers, outpatient centers and employed physicians. The four-year agreement has an option to extend for a fifth year.



Ron Rittenmeyer, CEO of Tenet, said, 'We value our relationship with Aetna and look forward to continuing to provide their members with high-quality, cost-effective care and service.'



Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.



