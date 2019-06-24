

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co. (DTE) said Monday that President and Chief Operating Officer Jerry Norcia will become President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, beginning July 1.



Norcia succeeds Gerry Anderson, who will serve as executive chairman of the board and continue as a full-time employee of the company. The DTE Energy board of directors elected Norcia to the post on June 23.



Norcia has served as DTE Energy President and COO since 2016, responsible for strategic oversight and operations of the electric and gas utilities, and the two large non-utility businesses.



Norcia joined the company in 2002 as president of the Gas Storage and Pipelines business. Prior to his current role, he has also held the positions of president of DTE Gas and DTE Electric.



As executive chairman, Anderson will serve as an advisor to Norcia on business issues and will focus on DTE's community, political and broader industry roles.



Anderson joined DTE in 1993 and held various senior executive leadership roles throughout the enterprise until being named president in 2004, CEO in 2010 and chairman in 2011.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX