

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Joe Sestak, who is also a defense policy expert, said he is running for President. The announcement was made in a video released on his campaign website.



The 67-year-old serviceman-turned-politician promised that if elected as President, he will be accountable to the people, above self, above party and above any special interest.



'I wore the cloth of the nation for over 31 years in peace and war, from the Vietnam and Cold war eras . to Afghanistan and Iraq . and the emergence of China,' said the retired three-star Navy admiral.



He said he aims the White House at a time the country desperately needs a President 'with a depth of global experience and an understanding of all the elements of our nation's power, from our economy and our diplomacy to the power of our ideals and our military, including its limitations.'



Sestak is running the election campign with the slogan, 'Accountability to America.'



Being a late entrant to the crowded field of 24 Democratic presidential aspirants, Sestak cannot take part in the first party primary debate, scheduled to be held in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday.



Sestak explained that the delay in entering the fray was because he had to spend time with his daughter, who successfully fought brain cancer.



Born in Pennsylvania as son of a Czech World War veteran, Sestak in 2006 became the highest-ranking military officer ever elected to the U.S. Congress. It was under his leadership that the Pentagon established the US Navy's strategic anti-terrorism unit after the 9/11 attack.



He was the Commander of an aircraft carrier battle group that conducted combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2002. He has also served as the Director for Defense Policy under President Bill Clinton.



Sestak is the author of a policy-based book, titled 'Walking in Your Shoes to Restore the American Dream.'



