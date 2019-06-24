

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vietnam court sentenced 55-year-old Michael Phuong Minh Nguyen to 12 years in prison, alleging attempts to overthrow the state administration. After the jail term, Nguyen will be deported.



He was arrested along with 23-year-old college student Huynh Duc Thanh Binh and 21-year-old Tran Long Phi last year. Binh and Phi were sentenced for ten years and eight years respectively. Binh's father was sentenced for one year for not reporting about criminals.



The state owned newspaper Tuoi Tre reported that the three used Facebook and email accounts to discuss Vietnam's social and political affairs with people in foreign countries.



Nguyen was accused of inciting people in protests against the state. The court found that people gathered in Hanoi and in Ho Chi Minh City, responding to the call with petrol bombs and sling shots.



Nguyen was born in Vietnam, brought up in U.S., and lives in Orange County, California.



